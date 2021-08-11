Vigilare Wealth Management Has $551,000 Stock Holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA)

Vigilare Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:IOVA) by 102.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 21,159 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,709 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Iovance Biotherapeutics were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $106,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $127,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Iovance Biotherapeutics by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,295 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new position in Iovance Biotherapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. 96.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:IOVA traded down $0.42 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,571,352. The company has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.18 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.62. Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.88 and a 12 month high of $54.21.

Iovance Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:IOVA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. will post -2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on IOVA shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Truist began coverage on Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Iovance Biotherapeutics from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $18.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.77.

Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cell therapies as novel cancer immunotherapy products. Its lead product candidate, LN-144 for metastatic melanoma, is an autologous adoptive cell therapy utilizing tumor-infiltrating lymphocytes (TIL), which are T cells derived from patients’ tumors.

