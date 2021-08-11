Vigilare Wealth Management Purchases 2,564 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 11.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 25,918 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,564 shares during the period. Intel makes up approximately 0.9% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc lifted its position in shares of Intel by 125.9% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 497 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel by 177.5% in the 1st quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 566 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intel by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Breiter Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 13.8% during the first quarter. Breiter Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,289 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 5,509 shares during the last quarter. 60.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.93. 219,060 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,881,449. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $43.61 and a 52 week high of $68.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $55.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $218.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.22. Intel had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 27.24%. The business had revenue of $18.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, August 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.3475 per share. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In related news, EVP Steven Ralph Rodgers sold 2,972 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $171,216.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 103,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,956,125.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on INTC shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Intel from $62.00 to $52.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $43.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Benchmark reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Intel from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.81.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

