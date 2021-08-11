Vigilare Wealth Management Sells 566 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Vigilare Wealth Management lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,918 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $760,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE in the third quarter worth approximately $338,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA increased its position in shares of NIKE by 32.2% during the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 2,309 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of NIKE by 23.2% during the first quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 3,396 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $451,000 after acquiring an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC increased its position in shares of NIKE by 5.4% during the first quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NIKE during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $171.85. 83,669 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,518,563. NIKE, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $174.38. The firm has a market cap of $271.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $152.53.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.42. NIKE had a return on equity of 51.41% and a net margin of 12.86%. The company had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.51) EPS. NIKE’s revenue was up 94.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $0.275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 30.90%.

In other NIKE news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 21,500 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.16, for a total transaction of $3,292,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 140,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.16, for a total value of $22,422,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 403,010 shares of company stock worth $63,743,181. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on NIKE from $185.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on NIKE from $165.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on NIKE from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on NIKE from $145.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.06.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

