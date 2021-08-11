Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) Given a $26.00 Price Target by Raymond James Analysts

Raymond James set a $26.00 target price on Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Village Farms International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $20.67.

VFF opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of $4.27 and a twelve month high of $20.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.54 million, a PE ratio of 495.25 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a current ratio of 3.82.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Village Farms International will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VFF. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Village Farms International by 19.8% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Village Farms International by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Village Farms International by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 37,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP purchased a new position in Village Farms International during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. 27.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

