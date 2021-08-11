Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) Expected to Earn FY2024 Earnings of $0.22 Per Share

Vimeo, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMEO) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Vimeo in a report released on Sunday, August 8th. Piper Sandler analyst T. Champion now expects that the company will earn $0.22 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.30. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Vimeo’s FY2025 earnings at $0.52 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on VMEO. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Vimeo from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Truist decreased their target price on Vimeo from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Truist Securities started coverage on Vimeo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Vimeo stock opened at $34.85 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.36. Vimeo has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Vimeo Company Profile

Vimeo, Inc owns and operates an online video platform for users to upload, share, and watch videos. The company's platform provides video player, collaboration, marketing, live streaming, analystics, hosting, and management solutions. It also provides Vimeo On Demand, an open self-distribution service that enables users to sell their works directly to their audiences and retain a share of the revenue after transaction costs; and Vimeo Create, a suite of tools for making social videos.

