Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Shares Gap Down to $14.38

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.38, but opened at $13.77. Vine Energy shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 353 shares trading hands.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vine Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vine Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000.
Vine Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VEI)
Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.
