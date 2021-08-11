Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) Shares Gap Down to $14.38

Vine Energy Inc. (NYSE:VEI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.38, but opened at $13.77. Vine Energy shares last traded at $13.76, with a volume of 353 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vine Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Vine Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.44.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.81.

Vine Energy (NYSE:VEI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $160.63 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Vine Energy Inc. will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new stake in Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $178,000. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $209,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in Vine Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Vine Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $345,000.

Vine Energy Company Profile (NYSE:VEI)

Vine Energy Inc, an energy company, focuses on the development of natural gas properties in the stacked Haynesville and Mid-Bossier shale plays in the Haynesville Basin of Northwest Louisiana. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Plano, Texas.

