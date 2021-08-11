VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) Shares Acquired by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in VirnetX Holding Corp (NYSE:VHC) by 158.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 74,816 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45,895 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in VirnetX were worth $417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in VirnetX in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VirnetX during the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of VirnetX by 23.5% in the first quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 12,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in VirnetX during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in VirnetX by 66.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 17,921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 7,161 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.49% of the company’s stock.

VirnetX stock opened at $3.98 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $4.30. The stock has a market cap of $282.81 million, a PE ratio of -6.22 and a beta of 0.52. VirnetX Holding Corp has a 1-year low of $3.70 and a 1-year high of $8.24.

VirnetX (NYSE:VHC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.01 million during the quarter. VirnetX had a negative net margin of 70,706.16% and a negative return on equity of 20.71%.

VirnetX Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary VirnetX, Inc, operates as an Internet security software and technology company primarily in the United States. The company develops software and technology solutions, including secure domain name registry and GABRIEL Connection Technology that are designed to secure communications over the Internet, as well as enable organizations and individuals to establish communities of secure, registered users, and transmit information between various devices, networks, and operating systems.

