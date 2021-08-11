Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRPX) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 16th

Virpax Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:VRPX) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 16th. Virpax Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,800,000 shares in its public offering on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter.
Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.
