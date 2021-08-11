Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:VRPX) Lock-Up Period Will End on August 16th

Virpax Pharmaceuticals’ (NASDAQ:VRPX) lock-up period will end on Monday, August 16th. Virpax Pharmaceuticals had issued 1,800,000 shares in its public offering on February 17th. The total size of the offering was $18,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the expiration of the company’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing company insiders and major shareholders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $4.84 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $4.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01. Virpax Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $3.70 and a fifty-two week high of $8.49.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Virpax Pharmaceuticals stock. HN Saltoro Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRPX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 27,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $127,000. HN Saltoro Capital LP owned about 0.55% of Virpax Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Virpax Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Virpax Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and manufactures non-opioid and non-addictive pharmaceutical products using drug delivery systems for pain management. The company offers products, such as Epoladerm, a diclofenac metered-dose spray film for acute musculoskeletal pain; Probudur (LBL100), long-acting bupivacaine liposomal gel for postoperative pain management; OSF200 for chronic osteoarthritis of the knee; and NES100 (Envelta), an exogenous enkephalin intranasal spray for acute and chronic pain.

