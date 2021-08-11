Virtu Financial LLC Buys New Position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN)

Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 10,449 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GGN. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,651 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,638 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. lifted its position in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Barry Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000.

Get GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust alerts:

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust stock opened at $3.86 on Wednesday. GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust has a twelve month low of $3.23 and a twelve month high of $4.32.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.33%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th.

About GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust

GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies principally engaged in the gold and natural resources industries including companies principally engaged in the exploration, mining, fabrication, processing, distribution, or trading of gold, or the financing, managing and controlling, or operating of companies engaged in gold related activities.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GAMCO Global Gold, Natural Resources & Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:GGN).

Receive News & Ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAMCO Global Gold Natural Resources & Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.