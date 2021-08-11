Virtu Financial LLC Invests $32,000 in Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX)

Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPTX) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 16,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 426,666.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 38,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 38,400 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Leap Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Leap Therapeutics by 272,313.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 40,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 40,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LPTX shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Leap Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Leap Therapeutics from $6.00 to $4.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPTX opened at $1.66 on Wednesday. Leap Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.33 and a 52-week high of $3.24. The firm has a market cap of $99.06 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.58.

Leap Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LPTX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $0.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.39 million. Leap Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,961.13% and a negative return on equity of 59.46%. Research analysts expect that Leap Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

Leap Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, acquires and develops therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its lead clinical stage programs include DKN-01, a monoclonal antibody that inhibits Dickkopf-related protein 1 that is in multiple clinical trials for treating esophagogastric cancer, hepatobiliary cancer, gynecologic cancers, and prostate cancer.

