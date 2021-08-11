Virtu Financial LLC Purchases New Stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $51,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PBT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 154.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,558 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 74,957 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $58,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 14,777.9% during the first quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 159,193 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 158,123 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust during the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in Permian Basin Royalty Trust by 28.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,814 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412 shares during the last quarter. 9.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Permian Basin Royalty Trust alerts:

PBT stock opened at $5.19 on Wednesday. Permian Basin Royalty Trust has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $5.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.18. The company has a market capitalization of $241.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.06 and a beta of 1.20.

Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. Permian Basin Royalty Trust had a net margin of 86.80% and a return on equity of 1,776.08%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.021 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. This is a positive change from Permian Basin Royalty Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

About Permian Basin Royalty Trust

Permian Basin Royalty Trust, an express trust, holds overriding royalty interests in various oil and gas properties in the United States. The company owns a 75% net overriding royalty interest in the Waddell Ranch properties comprising Dune, Judkins, McKnight, Tubb, Devonian, and Waddell fields located in Crane County, Texas.

Featured Article: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PBT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Permian Basin Royalty Trust (NYSE:PBT).

Receive News & Ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Permian Basin Royalty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.