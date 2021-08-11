Virtu Financial LLC Purchases Shares of 12,733 Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK)

Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 3.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,427,882 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,391,000 after acquiring an additional 150,955 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group in the first quarter worth $7,691,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 325.4% in the first quarter. Man Group plc now owns 2,307,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,764,873 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,535,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,664,000 after acquiring an additional 10,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alaska Communications Systems Group by 2,264.5% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 942,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 902,740 shares during the last quarter. 65.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alaska Communications Systems Group alerts:

NASDAQ ALSK opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $3.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.53 million, a P/E ratio of -56.66 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.35.

Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides broadband telecommunication and managed information technology services to business, wholesale, and consumer customers in the United States. Its services include voice and broadband services; and managed IT services comprising remote network monitoring and support, managed IT security and IT professional, and long distance services primarily over its own terrestrial network.

Featured Story: What is the QQQ ETF?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Communications Systems Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Communications Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.