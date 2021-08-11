Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of VPG stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.19. The stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,106. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44.
Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, August 6th.
Vishay Precision Group Company Profile
Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.
