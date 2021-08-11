Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.14 EPS

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.14, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.56% and a return on equity of 7.11%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. Vishay Precision Group updated its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.

Shares of VPG stock traded down $0.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $38.19. The stock had a trading volume of 282 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,106. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.50, a current ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Vishay Precision Group has a 12 month low of $23.42 and a 12 month high of $39.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $519.77 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.15, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.44.

Get Vishay Precision Group alerts:

Separately, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vishay Precision Group in a report on Friday, August 6th.

In related news, Director Wes Cummins bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.16 per share, for a total transaction of $341,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $192,115.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 6.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vishay Precision Group Company Profile

Vishay Precision Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets sensors, sensor-based measurement systems, specialty resistors, and strain gages in the United States, Israel, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Asia, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Foil Technology Products, Force Sensors, and Weighing and Control Systems.

Featured Article: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Receive News & Ratings for Vishay Precision Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vishay Precision Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.