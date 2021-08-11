Vivo Energy (LON:VVO) Hits New 12-Month High at $114.60

Vivo Energy plc (LON:VVO)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 114.60 ($1.50) and last traded at GBX 107.60 ($1.41), with a volume of 35500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 107.20 ($1.40).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their target price on Vivo Energy from GBX 150 ($1.96) to GBX 166 ($2.17) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 30th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.20. The firm has a market cap of £1.35 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 102.19.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.18%. Vivo Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.80%.

In other Vivo Energy news, insider Temitope Lawani sold 150,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 104 ($1.36), for a total value of £156,000 ($203,815.00). Also, insider Christian Chammas sold 174,804 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 106 ($1.38), for a total value of £185,292.24 ($242,085.50). Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,875,875 shares of company stock valued at $184,583,111.

About Vivo Energy (LON:VVO)

Vivo Energy plc operates as a retailer and distributor of fuels and lubricants in Africa. It operates through three segments: Retail, Commercial, and Lubricants. The Retail segment sells petrol and diesel fuels at Shell and Engen-branded service stations; operates convenience retail shops, and quick service and fast casual restaurants; and provides other services, including lubricant bays, car washes, and ATMs.

