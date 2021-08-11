Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) Shares Bought by Invst LLC

Invst LLC boosted its position in Vodafone Group Plc (NASDAQ:VOD) by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,310 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,304 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Vodafone Group were worth $282,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOD. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.9% in the first quarter. Altrinsic Global Advisors LLC now owns 10,532,576 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $194,115,000 after purchasing an additional 588,082 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its stake in Vodafone Group by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 8,340,174 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $153,709,000 after acquiring an additional 712,734 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vodafone Group by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,324,013 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $153,411,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596,160 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vodafone Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 7,153,607 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $131,841,000 after purchasing an additional 188,578 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vodafone Group by 5.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,813,928 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $107,149,000 after purchasing an additional 284,496 shares in the last quarter. 8.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VOD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Vodafone Group from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vodafone Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.34.

NASDAQ VOD opened at $16.82 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $17.22. The stock has a market cap of $47.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.98. Vodafone Group Plc has a twelve month low of $13.14 and a twelve month high of $20.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.5491 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This is a positive change from Vodafone Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.53. This represents a yield of 5.8%. Vodafone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 110.64%.

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The firms offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text and access data, fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

