Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) Stock Price Down 5%

Vtex (NYSE:VTEX) shares traded down 5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $28.21 and last traded at $28.21. 150 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 643,923 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.68.

About Vtex (NYSE:VTEX)

VTEX provides a software-as-a-service digital commerce platform for enterprise brands and retailers. The company’s platform enables customers to execute commerce strategy, including building online stores, integrating and managing orders across channels and creating marketplaces to sell products from third-party vendors.

