Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) PT Raised to C$26.00 at Raymond James

Wajax (OTCMKTS:WJXFF) had its price target lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$26.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Wajax from C$26.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Wajax from C$28.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday.

Get Wajax alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS WJXFF opened at $19.88 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.53. Wajax has a 1 year low of $7.58 and a 1 year high of $19.99.

Wajax Corporation, an integrated distribution company, provides sales, parts, and services to construction, forestry, mining, industrial/commercial, oil sands, transportation, metal processing, government, utilities, and oil and gas sectors. The company offers construction and material-handling equipment; industrial products, such as bearings, bulk material handling, filtration, fluid handling, hydraulics, instrumentation, pneumatics, power transmissions, and safety and mill supplies, as well as sealing, belting, lubricants, and hydraulic hoses; cages and partitions, guarding and barriers, lockers, cabinets, workstations, rack accessories and protections, racking, shelving, and storage platforms; power generation solutions; crane and utility equipment, which includes aerial devices, boom lifts, cranes, digger derricks, drills, lifts, and material and scissor lifts; and forestry equipment, such as wood chippers, feller bunchers and heads, flail debarkers, forwarders, grinders, log loaders, skidders, track harvesters, and wheel harvesters.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Wajax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wajax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.