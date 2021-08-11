WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) Receives $40.29 Average Price Target from Brokerages

WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $40.29.

Several research firms recently weighed in on WKME. Citigroup started coverage on WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on WalkMe in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on shares of WalkMe in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of WalkMe in a report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

Get WalkMe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WKME traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,177. WalkMe has a 1 year low of $25.47 and a 1 year high of $32.04.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in WalkMe stock. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in WalkMe Ltd. (NASDAQ:WKME) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000.

WalkMe Company Profile

WalkMe Ltd. provides cloud-based digital adoption platform in the United States and internationally. Its digital adoption platform enables organizations to measure, drive, and act to maximize the impact of their digital transformation and accelerate the return on their software investment. The company was formerly known as Make Tutorial Ltd.

Read More: What is the Consumer Price Index (CPI)?

Receive News & Ratings for WalkMe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WalkMe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.