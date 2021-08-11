Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Buys 98 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,628 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the quarter. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 3rd quarter worth $349,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.6% in the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 5,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $735,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Carlson Capital Management lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 107,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,584,000 after acquiring an additional 19,489 shares during the period. Finally, Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 15,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.86% of the company’s stock.

PG stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $142.64. The company had a trading volume of 227,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,282,560. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $349.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $137.26. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $121.54 and a fifty-two week high of $146.92.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.38 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 31.34% and a net margin of 18.80%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 22nd. This is a positive change from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. The Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 61.48%.

In other news, CEO Marylynn Fergusonmchugh sold 49,899 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total transaction of $7,151,524.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total transaction of $417,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 145,412 shares of company stock worth $20,531,415 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target (down from $165.00) on shares of The Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Truist Securities upped their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on The Procter & Gamble from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $138.00 price objective on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $150.94.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

