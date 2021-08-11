Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Grows Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,922 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,515 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 12.8% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $47,687,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Renasant Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% during the second quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $975,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Rede Wealth LLC raised its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rede Wealth LLC now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shilanski & Associates Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $445.12. 240,057 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,349,901. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $320.92 and a 1 year high of $445.39. The company’s fifty day moving average is $432.54.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

