Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) by 15.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 114,095 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,685 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up 1.9% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $7,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Community Bank N.A. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $869,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Fragasso Group Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 5,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 7,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Plimoth Trust Co. LLC now owns 19,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fernwood Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. Fernwood Investment Management LLC now owns 20,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,172,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $65.63. 37,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,833,148. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $47.45 and a 52-week high of $66.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.40.

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

