Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Lowers Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,382 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF comprises about 0.5% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VBK. Community Bank N.A. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $58,000.

Shares of VBK stock traded down $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $283.31. The company had a trading volume of 4,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 207,264. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $204.32 and a twelve month high of $304.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $284.39.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

