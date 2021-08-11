Wallington Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,804 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Wallington Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 116,041 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares during the period. CVS Health makes up 1.7% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $9,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CVS. United Bank increased its position in CVS Health by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. United Bank now owns 16,204 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,107,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the period. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. increased its position in CVS Health by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. now owns 4,319 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 693 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in CVS Health by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 59,185 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new position in CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth $247,000. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC increased its position in CVS Health by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 24,163 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,790,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

In other CVS Health news, EVP Daniel P. Finke sold 37,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.60, for a total transaction of $3,255,640.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 60,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,274,286.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Edward J. Ludwig bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $79.55 per share, for a total transaction of $238,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,378,919.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,927 shares of company stock worth $9,297,799. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CVS. increased their target price on CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.67.

CVS traded up $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $84.34. 224,615 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,687,473. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $83.22. The company has a market cap of $111.04 billion, a PE ratio of 15.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. CVS Health Co. has a 52 week low of $55.36 and a 52 week high of $90.61.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.35. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.81% and a net margin of 2.59%. The firm had revenue of $72.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.62 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.67%.

CVS Health Company Profile

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long Term Care segment includes selling of prescription drugs and assortment of general merchandise.

