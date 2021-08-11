Wallington Asset Management LLC Buys 4,544 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Wallington Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,595 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,544 shares during the period. Phillips 66 comprises approximately 1.6% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $9,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Phillips 66 in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 123.6% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 389 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Phillips 66 by 72.2% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 415 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PSX. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Phillips 66 from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. decreased their target price on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $101.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, reduced their price target on Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.88.

Shares of PSX traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $73.88. The stock had a trading volume of 17,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,903,748. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $43.27 and a 12 month high of $94.34. The company has a market cap of $32.36 billion, a PE ratio of -15.24, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.21.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.14. Phillips 66 had a negative return on equity of 6.12% and a negative net margin of 3.22%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently -404.49%.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

