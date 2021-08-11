Wallington Asset Management LLC Buys 5,485 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,761 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,485 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for about 2.6% of Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $14,922,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VWO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5,475.1% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 43,017,723 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,232,753,000 after purchasing an additional 42,246,120 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 30,174.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,250,185 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $273,272,000 after buying an additional 5,232,843 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 25,568,153 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,330,822,000 after acquiring an additional 4,374,723 shares during the last quarter. GenTrust LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 199.1% in the 1st quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 1,697,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $85,924,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409,690 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 51,274,967 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,668,862,000 after acquiring an additional 2,575,264 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

VWO stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $51.70. 106,162 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,893,736. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.17. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $41.53 and a 12 month high of $56.66.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Further Reading: What is the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.