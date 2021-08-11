Wallington Asset Management LLC Has $3.83 Million Stake in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Wallington Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 2.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 71,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,880 shares during the period. Wallington Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $3,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Essex Savings Bank boosted its stake in shares of Aflac by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Essex Savings Bank now owns 8,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 12,324 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.58, for a total transaction of $660,319.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 42,337 shares in the company, valued at $2,268,416.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Karole Lloyd bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.21 per share, with a total value of $55,210.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 37,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,044,702.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th. upped their price objective on Aflac from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $48.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a report on Monday, April 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.83.

NYSE AFL traded up $0.06 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.76. 27,658 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,489,503. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. Aflac Incorporated has a 12-month low of $33.37 and a 12-month high of $57.57. The firm has a market cap of $38.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.01.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.32. Aflac had a net margin of 25.23% and a return on equity of 11.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Aflac’s payout ratio is 26.61%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

