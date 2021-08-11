Wallington Asset Management LLC Purchases Shares of 6,200 Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ)

Wallington Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Natural Resources Limited (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 6,200 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 29,361,159 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $907,489,000 after purchasing an additional 7,331,600 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,566,171 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $728,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,127 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,004,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $463,484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,353,319 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 14,592,405 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $451,017,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Canadian Natural Resources by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,665,884 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $360,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,929 shares during the last quarter. 65.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNQ. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$60.00 to C$64.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James began coverage on Canadian Natural Resources in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Canadian Natural Resources from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Canadian Natural Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.10.

Shares of Canadian Natural Resources stock traded down $0.64 on Wednesday, hitting $33.11. 124,565 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,414. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.78. Canadian Natural Resources Limited has a 52 week low of $14.85 and a 52 week high of $38.10. The stock has a market cap of $39.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 1.88.

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) (TSE:CNQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. Canadian Natural Resources had a net margin of 17.14% and a return on equity of 9.05%. On average, analysts forecast that Canadian Natural Resources Limited will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.3748 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 16th. Canadian Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -151.16%.

Canadian Natural Resources Profile

Canadian Natural Resources Limited acquires, explores for, develops, produces, markets, and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company offers synthetic crude oil (SCO), light and medium crude oil, bitumen (thermal oil), primary heavy crude oil, and Pelican Lake heavy crude oil.

