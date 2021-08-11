Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) to Issue $0.55 Quarterly Dividend

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 22nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.55 per share by the retailer on Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th.

Walmart has raised its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 45 consecutive years. Walmart has a payout ratio of 40.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Walmart to earn $6.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.9%.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $148.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $416.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.71. Walmart has a 1 year low of $126.28 and a 1 year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $138.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $131.53 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 2.18%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Walmart will post 5.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 584,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.97, for a total value of $82,999,211.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,491,696,394.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,549,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.27, for a total value of $220,488,338.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $960,120,476.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,601,353 shares of company stock worth $3,980,362,292 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Walmart from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $158.00 target price on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, lifted their target price on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.24.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

