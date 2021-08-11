Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) Shares Gap Down to $3.85

Shares of Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $3.85, but opened at $3.62. Waterdrop shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 1,300 shares trading hands.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WDH. CLSA began coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Waterdrop in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $11.80 price target for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Waterdrop in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Waterdrop in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.50 target price for the company.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.22.

Waterdrop (NYSE:WDH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 17th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.83 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Waterdrop Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in Waterdrop during the second quarter worth $97,000. Tiger Pacific Capital LP bought a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter valued at $324,000. Franchise Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Waterdrop in the 2nd quarter worth $703,000. Finally, Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd bought a new position in shares of Waterdrop during the 2nd quarter worth about $4,014,000.

Waterdrop Inc provides online insurance brokerage services to match and connect users with related insurance products underwritten by insurance companies in the People's Republic of China. It operates medical crowdfunding and mutual aid platforms. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

