Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Buys New Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 77,149 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000. Devon Energy accounts for approximately 1.7% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DVN. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $347,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Devon Energy by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 681,957 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,782,000 after buying an additional 88,264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,288,528 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $115,241,000 after buying an additional 1,391,512 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Devon Energy by 25.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,782 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,693,000 after buying an additional 59,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Devon Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $368,000. 79.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jeremy D. Humphers sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $44,670.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 49,031 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,460,143.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 9,632 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.26, for a total value of $301,096.32. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 316,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,898,729.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Devon Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Devon Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Devon Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.45.

DVN stock traded up $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $27.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 181,535 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,184,963. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.99. Devon Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $7.73 and a 12-month high of $31.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 153.62, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 3.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Company Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

