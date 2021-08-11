Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Has $1.15 Million Holdings in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 4.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. The Hershey comprises 0.8% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Hershey by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,371,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,091,000 after buying an additional 741,318 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,106,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $174,878,000 after purchasing an additional 590,867 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Hershey by 399.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 648,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,547,000 after buying an additional 518,579 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in The Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,608,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of The Hershey by 270.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 413,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,367,000 after purchasing an additional 301,702 shares during the period. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.48, for a total value of $981,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 59,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,589,218.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 319 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.88, for a total transaction of $56,105.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,789,632.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,796 shares of company stock valued at $3,982,735 in the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HSY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hershey from $166.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $171.00 to $181.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $182.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of The Hershey from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.38.

The Hershey stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $178.95. 5,113 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 924,298. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.38. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $182.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $175.88.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The Hershey had a return on equity of 63.62% and a net margin of 16.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.901 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is an increase from The Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 51.19%.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Co engages in the manufacture and market of chocolate and sugar confectionery products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: North America; and International and Other. The North America segment is responsible for the traditional chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery market position of the company, as well as its grocery and snacks market positions, in the United States and Canada.

