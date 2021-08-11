Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC increased its holdings in Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 12,006 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $1,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CHD. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 174.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,254,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,430,000 after purchasing an additional 105,706 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 1.9% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 161,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Church & Dwight by 3.2% in the first quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 79,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,988,000 after purchasing an additional 2,469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Church & Dwight by 7.1% during the first quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,333 shares in the last quarter. 77.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

CHD traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $84.26. 7,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,427,388. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $85.35. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.62 and a 52-week high of $98.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.39.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 15.96%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.2525 dividend. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is 35.69%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CHD. Raymond James downgraded Church & Dwight from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Church & Dwight from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Church & Dwight in a report on Monday, April 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $101.10.

In other news, CMO Britta Bomhard sold 40,675 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.59, for a total value of $3,481,373.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 44,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,847,955.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; and cold remedy products under the ZICAM brand.

Featured Story: Stop Order Uses For Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.