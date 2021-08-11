Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Purchases 3,489 Shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FTCS) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 94,553 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,489 shares during the quarter. First Trust Capital Strength ETF makes up 5.3% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned about 0.09% of First Trust Capital Strength ETF worth $7,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FTCS. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Axiom Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 635.3% in the first quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Capital Strength ETF by 76.3% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in First Trust Capital Strength ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

FTCS stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.93. The stock had a trading volume of 2,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,905. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $76.34. First Trust Capital Strength ETF has a twelve month low of $60.29 and a twelve month high of $78.78.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 25th were given a dividend of $0.213 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 24th. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from First Trust Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

First Trust Capital Strength ETF Profile

First Trust Capital Strength ETF, formerly First Trust Strategic Value Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Fund’s fees and expenses) of an equity index called the Credit Suisse U.S. Value Index, Powered by HOLT (the Index). The Index is developed, maintained and sponsored by Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Credit Suisse Group AG (collectively, the Index Provider).

