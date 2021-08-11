Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC Takes $20.89 Million Position in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT)

Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF (NYSEARCA:XRT) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 214,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $20,892,000. SPDR S&P Retail ETF makes up approximately 15.4% of Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Wealth Enhancement & Preservation of GA LLC owned approximately 1.87% of SPDR S&P Retail ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Retail ETF in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Retail ETF during the first quarter valued at about $125,000.

XRT stock traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $96.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,976 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,111. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $95.49. SPDR S&P Retail ETF has a 12-month low of $48.02 and a 12-month high of $99.24.

SPDR S&P Retail ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Retail Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the retail sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index. The Fund invests in industries, such as apparel retail, automotive retail, food retail, department stores, Internet retail, general merchandise stores, drug retail, and hypermarkets and super centers.

