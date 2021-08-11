Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Roche (RHHBY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS: RHHBY) recently:
- 8/2/2021 – Roche had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 7/27/2021 – Roche had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.
- 7/23/2021 – Roche was given a new $46.42 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 7/21/2021 – Roche is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/19/2021 – Roche had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 7/14/2021 – Roche was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 7/8/2021 – Roche was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.
- 6/14/2021 – Roche had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
Shares of RHHBY opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.51. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $338.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 51.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,760 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 238.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,399 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Roche in the second quarter worth approximately $40,037,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche in the first quarter worth approximately $34,351,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Roche by 45.8% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,106,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,974,000 after purchasing an additional 347,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.
