Weekly Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Roche (RHHBY)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Roche (OTCMKTS: RHHBY) recently:

8/2/2021 – Roche had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/27/2021 – Roche had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Societe Generale.

7/23/2021 – Roche was given a new $46.42 price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2021 – Roche is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/19/2021 – Roche had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/14/2021 – Roche was upgraded by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/8/2021 – Roche was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

6/14/2021 – Roche had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

Shares of RHHBY opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $47.51. Roche Holding AG has a twelve month low of $39.72 and a twelve month high of $49.67. The company has a market capitalization of $338.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RHHBY. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 51.3% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,105,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,770,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,760 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Roche by 238.2% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,518,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,399 shares during the last quarter. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of Roche in the second quarter worth approximately $40,037,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Roche in the first quarter worth approximately $34,351,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Roche by 45.8% in the second quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 1,106,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,974,000 after purchasing an additional 347,533 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG operates as a research healthcare company. It operates through the following segments: Diagnostics and Pharmaceuticals. The Pharmaceutical segment refers to development of medicines in the field of oncology, immunology, ophthalmology, infectious diseases and neuroscience. The Diagnostic segment refers to diagnosis of diseases through an in vitro diagnostics process.

