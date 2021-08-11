Weekly Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for IGM Financial (IGIFF)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for IGM Financial (OTCMKTS: IGIFF):

8/6/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$51.00 to C$52.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$47.00 to C$49.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/6/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$52.00 to C$53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/5/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

7/20/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$48.00 to C$51.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.

7/8/2021 – IGM Financial had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$55.00 to C$56.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Shares of IGIFF stock opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.69. IGM Financial Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.59.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $1.8522 per share. This is an increase from IGM Financial’s previous dividend of $1.77. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.11%.

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

