Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for ASML (ASML)

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for ASML (EPA: ASML):

7/26/2021 – ASML was given a new €610.00 ($717.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/22/2021 – ASML was given a new €600.00 ($705.88) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/22/2021 – ASML was given a new €720.00 ($847.06) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

7/21/2021 – ASML was given a new €610.00 ($717.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

7/21/2021 – ASML was given a new €650.00 ($764.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

7/19/2021 – ASML was given a new €525.00 ($617.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/13/2021 – ASML was given a new €525.00 ($617.65) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

7/12/2021 – ASML was given a new €750.00 ($882.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/5/2021 – ASML was given a new €610.00 ($717.65) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

6/21/2021 – ASML was given a new €750.00 ($882.35) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/16/2021 – ASML was given a new €650.00 ($764.71) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

