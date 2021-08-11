Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS: DTEGY) in the last few weeks:
- 8/2/2021 – Deutsche Telekom had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 7/29/2021 – Deutsche Telekom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 7/26/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “
- 7/23/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new $20.83 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Shares of DTEGY opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.
Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.
