Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS: DTEGY) in the last few weeks:

8/2/2021 – Deutsche Telekom had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

7/29/2021 – Deutsche Telekom had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

7/26/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

7/23/2021 – Deutsche Telekom was given a new $20.83 price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of DTEGY opened at $21.02 on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom AG has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $21.90. The firm has a market cap of $100.09 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $31.81 billion for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a return on equity of 7.71% and a net margin of 3.91%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Deutsche Telekom AG will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

