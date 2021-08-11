Weekly Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Inter Pipeline (IPL)

Inter Pipeline (TSE: IPL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:
- 8/6/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC to C$20.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 8/4/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “tender” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.
- 8/4/2021 – Inter Pipeline was downgraded by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from a “sector perform” rating to a “tender” rating. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/28/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$19.45 to C$20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 7/26/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$21.50 to C$20.50. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.
- 7/16/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at CIBC from C$20.50 to C$21.50.
- 7/15/2021 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
- 7/15/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.
- 7/13/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$20.50 price target on the stock.
- 6/21/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/21/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bankshares, Inc. from C$19.00 to C$20.00. They now have a “sector perform” rating on the stock.
- 6/21/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at CIBC. They now have a C$20.50 price target on the stock.
- 6/18/2021 – Inter Pipeline had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering. They now have a C$20.00 price target on the stock.
- 6/18/2021 – Inter Pipeline was given a new C$20.00 price target on by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.
TSE IPL opened at C$19.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$20.21. Inter Pipeline Ltd. has a 1 year low of C$11.23 and a 1 year high of C$21.01. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.49.
The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. Inter Pipeline’s payout ratio is presently 51.78%.
