Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.

Shares of ERH stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.99.

About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Wells Fargo Funds Management LLC. It is sub advised by Crow Point Partners, LLC and Wells Capital Management Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

