Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ERH) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.0725 per share on Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of ERH stock opened at $14.49 on Wednesday. Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund has a 52 week low of $11.12 and a 52 week high of $14.99.
About Wells Fargo Advantage Utilities and High Income Fund
