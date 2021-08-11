Wells Fargo & Company Downgrades bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) to Equal Weight

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) was downgraded by Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $60.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 24.75% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on BLUE. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. SVB Leerink cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.29.

Get bluebird bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:BLUE opened at $20.04 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.14 and a beta of 1.67. bluebird bio has a 1 year low of $17.72 and a 1 year high of $66.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.32.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 257.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -12.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 146.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 569,813 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,655,000 after purchasing an additional 338,678 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $279,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of bluebird bio by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 114,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,964,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 365,749 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,828,000 after buying an additional 1,438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in bluebird bio by 45.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 486,348 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $21,044,000 after buying an additional 151,127 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.65% of the company’s stock.

About bluebird bio

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

See Also: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for bluebird bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for bluebird bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.