Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Holdings Raised by Tarbox Family Office Inc.

Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,723 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,269 shares during the period. Tarbox Family Office Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in WFC. Granite Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 72.8% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Advisors LLC now owns 148,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,789,000 after buying an additional 62,402 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $3,427,000. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 18.7% during the first quarter. Gibraltar Capital Management Inc. now owns 138,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,479,000 after purchasing an additional 21,786 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 61,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares during the period. Finally, Value Partners Investments Inc. increased its stake in Wells Fargo & Company by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,424,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,631,000 after buying an additional 9,793 shares during the period. 69.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WFC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. TheStreet lowered Wells Fargo & Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $38.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.41.

NYSE WFC traded up $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $50.24. 633,794 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,285,561. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1-year low of $20.76 and a 1-year high of $49.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $206.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.40. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $20.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 145.45%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

