Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 27th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from Western Alliance Bancorporation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Western Alliance Bancorporation has a dividend payout ratio of 16.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Western Alliance Bancorporation to earn $9.27 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 15.1%.

Get Western Alliance Bancorporation alerts:

Shares of NYSE:WAL opened at $100.81 on Wednesday. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a one year low of $30.34 and a one year high of $109.84. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.90. The firm has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.68.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.15. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a net margin of 47.52% and a return on equity of 21.08%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Western Alliance Bancorporation will post 8.6 EPS for the current year.

WAL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $72.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation from $85.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.15.

In related news, Director Bryan K. Segedi acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.65 per share, for a total transaction of $100,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,327 shares in the company, valued at $838,112.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.81% of the company’s stock.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the bank holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. It operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Related. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts; and treasury management and residential mortgage products and services.

Featured Article: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Receive News & Ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Alliance Bancorporation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.