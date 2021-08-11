Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western Copper Corporation is an exploration and development company focused in the exploration and production of gold, copper and molybdenum. Its reserves are located in Copper Project (Hushamu) in British Columbia and the Redstone property in the Northwest Territories. Western Copper Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $3.75 price target (up previously from $3.00) on shares of Western Copper and Gold in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

Shares of WRN opened at $1.74 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $262.00 million, a P/E ratio of -174.00 and a beta of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.20. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of $0.95 and a 12 month high of $2.83.

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Western Copper and Gold will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WRN. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Synergy Financial Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 196.8% during the first quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 31,183 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in shares of Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter valued at $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 19.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 105,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Western Copper and Gold by 497.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 814,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 678,315 shares during the last quarter. 10.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper & Gold Corp. operates as an exploration stage company. It focuses on the development of Casino Project. The company was founded on March 17, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

