Western Financial Corporation Acquires New Holdings in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Western Financial Corporation acquired a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,658 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Square accounts for about 0.6% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in Square by 178.4% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total transaction of $984,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 779,204 shares of company stock worth $174,754,969 over the last quarter. 15.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of SQ traded up $1.74 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $274.82. 143,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,100,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $126.33 billion, a PE ratio of 239.55, a PEG ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.00 and a fifty-two week high of $289.23. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $243.13.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a return on equity of 17.63% and a net margin of 3.60%. The firm had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on SQ. Raymond James raised Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist lifted their target price on Square from $325.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Square from $225.00 to $259.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Square from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Square has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.35.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

