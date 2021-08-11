Western Financial Corporation Buys 40 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 824 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $520,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 9,650.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 432,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,336,000 after buying an additional 29,785 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Hexavest Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 2,846.9% in the first quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. increased its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 10.9% in the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 21,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,665,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IDXX stock traded down $4.94 on Wednesday, reaching $666.59. 2,856 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 406,964. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $640.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $347.54 and a one year high of $706.95.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 115.28%. The business had revenue of $826.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $794.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.72 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IDEXX Laboratories news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.57, for a total value of $1,348,925.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 658,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $355,415,298.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 7,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $528.01, for a total transaction of $4,029,772.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 661,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $349,190,437.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,450 shares of company stock worth $38,134,773. 2.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Guggenheim cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $735.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. IDEXX Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $636.80.

IDEXX Laboratories Profile

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

