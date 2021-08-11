Western Financial Corporation Buys New Shares in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Western Financial Corporation bought a new stake in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 4,658 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Square accounts for 0.6% of Western Financial Corporation’s holdings, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of Square by 178.4% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 142 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Square by 41.9% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 149 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Square during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

Shares of Square stock traded up $1.74 on Wednesday, hitting $274.82. 143,006 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,100,727. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $243.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $126.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 239.55, a P/E/G ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 2.41. Square, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.00 and a 12-month high of $289.23.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last released its earnings results on Saturday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. Square had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 17.63%. The company had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 143.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on SQ. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $261.80 target price (down from $317.00) on shares of Square in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Raymond James raised shares of Square from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Square in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Square from $305.00 to $312.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Square in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $267.35.

In related news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 3,667 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.52, for a total transaction of $984,662.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Ajmere Dale sold 1,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,323,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 779,204 shares of company stock worth $174,754,969. Insiders own 15.12% of the company’s stock.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Read More: What is the significance of the death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.