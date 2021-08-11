Western Financial Corporation Grows Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Western Financial Corporation increased its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the quarter. Broadcom makes up about 0.7% of Western Financial Corporation’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadcom by 17.3% during the second quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,276 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,085,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Arden Trust Co raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arden Trust Co now owns 8,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,874,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bridges Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,052 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,515,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Broadcom by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,251 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,749,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the period. 76.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

In other Broadcom news, Director Eddy W. Hartenstein sold 530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $465.74, for a total value of $246,842.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ AVGO traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $481.73. The stock had a trading volume of 9,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,906,299. The company has a market capitalization of $197.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.95, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 2.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $474.38. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $322.76 and a twelve month high of $495.14.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.43 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.51 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 41.39% and a net margin of 19.11%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.14 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 24.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $3.60 per share. This represents a $14.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. Broadcom’s payout ratio is 78.05%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $528.00 price objective (up previously from $500.00) on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $490.00 to $520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $495.84.

About Broadcom

Broadcom, Inc is a global technology company, which designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software. The Semiconductor Solutions segment manages movement of data in data center, telecom, enterprise and embedded networking applications.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.