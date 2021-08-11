Western Financial Corporation Has $571,000 Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Western Financial Corporation lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 5.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,166 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Western Financial Corporation’s holdings in Intuit were worth $571,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 6.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,146,353 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,866,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,464,341 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Intuit by 4.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 22,586,386 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,651,941,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025,000 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Intuit by 24.2% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,590,435 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $992,285,000 after purchasing an additional 505,137 shares during the period. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp bought a new position in Intuit during the first quarter worth about $127,559,000. Finally, Foxhaven Asset Management LP grew its holdings in Intuit by 86.8% during the first quarter. Foxhaven Asset Management LP now owns 568,809 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $217,888,000 after purchasing an additional 264,275 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:INTU traded down $1.73 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $528.40. 9,163 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,267,357. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $497.76. The firm has a market cap of $144.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.97, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Intuit Inc. has a 1-year low of $295.37 and a 1-year high of $540.63.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The software maker reported $6.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.19 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.27 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.49 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 12th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 9th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 35.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INTU shares. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Intuit from $470.00 to $498.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating and set a $474.00 price objective on shares of Intuit in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Intuit from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $467.83.

In related news, Chairman Brad D. Smith sold 163,061 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.50, for a total value of $70,360,821.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 517,568 shares in the company, valued at $223,330,592. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.21, for a total value of $190,623.77. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $273,503.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,677 shares of company stock valued at $73,737,829 over the last 90 days. 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

